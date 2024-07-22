India’s air pollution crisis result of policy failure: Cong slams Govt

New Delhi: Accusing the Modi government of “poor policy-making” in dealing with air pollution, the Congress on Sunday demanded that the forthcoming Union Budget must provide a path forward to resourcing and equipping India’s local bodies, state governments, and the Centre in tackling this “grave public health crisis”.



Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said earlier this month, a study revealed that 7.2 per cent of all deaths in India are associated with air pollution -- about 34,000 deaths each year in just 10 cities.

A new study by the Centre for Science and Environment in Delhi has evaluated the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) and brought to light the policy chaos that has resulted in this public health crisis, he said in a statement.

“The current Budget of the National Clean Air Program , including the 15th Finance Commission’s grants, is about Rs 10,500 crore -- spread across 131 cities! The programme is therefore desperately underfunded -- and yet, and of this meagre amount, only 64 per cent of the funds were used,” Ramesh said.

Congress general secretary alleged that “poor policy-making” has misdirected the available resources.