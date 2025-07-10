India’s 1st private Gati Shakti Cargo terminal on western DFC route

NEW DELHI: In a recent development for India’s logistics network, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has opened India’s first Private Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC). It has been developed by the Sawariya Shakti Group and is called the New Sanjali Terminal. It is a milestone achievement in taking forward multimodal logistics under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The terminal was opened by DFCCIL managing director Praveen Kumar, who highlighted the project’s contribution to a modal shift from road to rail. He underlined how it can create a more sustainable, efficient and cost-competitive logistics network in India.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed former MP Natu Singh Thakur and other senior officials of DFCCIL in attendance, namely Director (OP&BD) Shobhit Bhatnagar, GGM (OP&BD) SP Verma, CGM (Vadodara Unit) Deepak Gupta, AGM (Ahmedabad) Praveen Kumar Tiwari, AGM (Business Development) J.K. Agarwal, and other senior officials. Attending from the Sawariya Shakti Group were Harish Agarwal, Nikunj Agarwal, Jai Tekwani.

Strategically positioned on the New Sanjali (DFC)–Panoli (IR) rail section, the terminal is spread over 120 acres and is the first to be built on private land under Schedule-1 of the GCT policy. It provides direct and seamless connectivity to Gujarat’s industrial complexes and major ports such as Dahej, Hazira, and JNPT.