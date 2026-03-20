‘Indians returning from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan’

New Delhi: Nearly 880 Indian nationals, including students who had been stranded in Iran due to the conflict in West Asia, have started to return to India through Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.



At the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said, of the 284 pilgrims who had gone to Iran, about 280 have returned via Armenia, and three-four of them are expected to arrive in a couple of days.

“Some people do not register with the Indian Embassy. So, our estimate was that about 9,000 people were there (in Iran). Many of the students had returned before the strikes began. And recently, nearly 882 Indian nationals, including students, people from the business community, and pilgrims, had gone from India,” he said.

Jaiswal was asked for an update on Indian nationals in Iran who wish to return to the country.

“These 882 Indian nationals, via Armenia and Azerbaijan, are expected to return, some have returned. A total of 772 are returning via Armenia, and through Azerbaijan, 110, out of whom, some have returned, while others are coming back,” he said.

He also said that the MEA’s Control Room set up on March 4 here remains fully functional, supporting the needs of the Indian nationals.

Jaiswal said the number of calls or emails has reduced significantly. The issues of people getting stranded have been largely addressed, and calls and emails have gone down significantly, and helplines in the Indian embassies in various countries in the region are working 24x7, he added.

The MEA spokesperson further said, “We have a large number of students, including girl students from Kashmir who are getting medical education in Iran. We had issued an advisory, we had told everybody to get in touch with the Embassy before crossing the Azerbaijan border, so they could help them in crossing the Iran-Azerbaijan border.”

As the conflict in West Asia widened with global ramifications, India on Thursday said the situation has been a “testing time”, not just for the country, but the entire global community.

The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.