Indians return as life in Nepal limps back to normalcy after ‘Gen Z’ political churning

Darjeeling: Nepal seems to be limping back to normalcy. Though the situation on the India-Nepal border at Panitanki, 27 km from Darjeeling remained peaceful, strict vigil is being maintained by both the the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) guarding the India-Nepal border and Darjeeling police.

Long queues were seen of people trying to cross the border, mainly Nepal citizens trying to return to Nepal and Indians returning. SSB and police meticulously checked the documents of all trying to cross the border.

Except for any emergency situation, Indians were being deterred from going to Nepal by the SSB and police owing to the volatile situation in Nepal. “ I am from Darjeeling. I need to visit Kathmandu owing to a death in the family. The SSB didn’t initially allow it. However after I explained the emergency situation they allowed me. I don’t know what awaits me in Nepal and what the situation is there” stated Dipak Mangar, hurrying across the Mechi bridge that separates the two countries. Tension was palpable in the air.

The Indians who returned safely breathed a sigh of relief. Bhumika, a resident of Kerala, had gone to visit her sister at Surunga in Nepal. “The situation was so tense. The mob set fire to a departmental store in front of our eyes. It was scary. Now things are better. They are cleaning up the towns. I am so relieved to return to India. “

With Nepal customs and excise department remaining non functional, goods trucks did not ply. Long line of goods trucks could be seen at Panitanki land port. Though goods trucks did not ply, on Thursday trucks carrying LPG and fuel tankers crossed over to Nepal. There were 16 such vehicles. .

“The situation is peaceful on our side. We are keeping a strict vigil. On the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee we have started helplines for stranded tourists. Some Indians returned on Thursday. We are also providing assistance, food and water to them. If they want any assistance for their onward journey, we are assisting them” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

The SSB stepped up vigil with reports of jail inmates escaping from prisons in Nepal and trying to cross over. Some such prisoners were nabbed by the SSB in Uttar Pradesh and handed over to UP police on Wednesday.

India Nepal border spans 1751 km and runs along 5 Indian states including Uttarakhand (275km,) UP (551km,) Bihar (726km,) West Bengal (100 km) and Sikkim (99km.) It is an open border and guarded by the SSB. The 100 km long border in West Bengal primarily features the Panitanki-Kakarvitta crossing in the Darjeeling border. Panitanki offers land port facilities and is a vital commercial point both for trade and transit along the Mechi river. The border extends up to Sandakphu, at an altitude of 11930 ft along the Singhalila ridge.

However the close proximity of the Panitanki-Kakarvitta border to the Siliguri corridor, popular as the Chicken Neck- a narrow strip of land connecting north east states with the Indian mainland, makes it a matter of grave concern.