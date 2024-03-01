Indians held ‘hostage’ in Russia as ‘mrit kaal’ of unemployment here: Congress

The Congress on Friday attacked the government over around 20 Indians working as support staff to the Russian army being stuck in that country, alleging they are being held “hostage” there as “mrit Kaal” is prevailing back home with rising unemployment.

India on Thursday said it is trying its best for their “early discharge” from Russia.

“It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone their to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing here.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the unemployment situation is so terrible here that India’s youths are forced into seeking jobs as soldiers abroad and risk their lives in war-torn Israel and Russia.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar alleged that one person from Gujarat doing civilian work in Russia has been killed.

He questioned the silence of the government on the death.

Lakhs of posts are vacant in central departments and the condition of government sectors is also very bad, he alleged.

Russia does not have a permanent army and it runs on contract with a similar model of ‘Agniveer’ being brought in the country, Kumar said, adding the situation of unemployment in India is such that two youths are committing suicide every hour. Taking advantage of the helplessness of the country’s youth, they were sent to Israel to work as labourers, Kumar said. MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said the “20-odd people” contacted the Indian embassy in Moscow.

According to media reports, many Indians recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, have been forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia’s border with Ukraine.