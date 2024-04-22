Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity

New Delhi: Frequent Indian travellers to Europe will now be able to apply for multiple entry Schengen visa of up to five years, with the European Commission effecting certain changes in existing rules.



European Union’s ambassador to India Herve Delphin described the new visa regime as another step towards enhancing people-to-people contact between the two sides.

“On April 18, the European Commission adopted specific rules on the issuing of multiple entry visas to Indian nationals, which are more favourable than the standard rules of the visa code that applied to date,” an EU readout said.

It said this new visa ‘cascade’ regime for Indian nationals residing in India who apply for Schengen (short-stay) visas in India will provide easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travellers with an established travel history.

“According to the newly adopted visa ‘cascade’ regime for India, Indian nationals can now be issued long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years after having obtained and

lawfully used two visas within the previous three years,” the readout said.