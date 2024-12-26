Indians all smiles as Christmas celebrated with much fervour

New Delhi: Yuletide spirit gripped the nation as people thronged churches across states for special prayers on Christmas and families came together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The festive spirit started with special midnight masses in various churches, pealing of church bells and singing of carols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion, wishing them peace and prosperity.

He said on X: “Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity.”

The PM also shared highlights from his participation at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India on Monday.

In Goa which has nearly 30 per cent Christian population, thousands of devotees reached churches from midnight to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus. They offered prayers and sang carols in praise of Jesus Christ.

People decorated their houses and commercial establishments with bright colourful lights and put up beautifully made cribs, depicting the birth of Lord Jesus.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings to the people, saying the festival teaches the values of peace, compassion and harmony.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao said that in a world often overshadowed by war, division and suffering, the birth of Jesus reminds us that God has not abandoned us.

In Christian-majority Mizoram, Christmas was celebrated with religious enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

Traditional congregational singing services called ‘Zaikhawm’ were held by all churches to sing Christmas songs and hymns.

Christmas celebration began on Tuesday evening locally known as “Urlawk zan’ or pre-Christmas night during which worship service, dedication of Christmas halls and congregational singing were held by churches.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma greeted the people on the occasion.

In Mizoram, which celebrated the centenary of the arrival of Christianity back in 1994, Christmas is a blend of religious and traditional fervour. Notwithstanding an English way of celebration, the proselytised Mizos follow their own way of celebrations in tune with their historic traditions.

The state government has banned firecrackers to ensure peaceful and pollution-free celebration.