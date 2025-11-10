Indian women’s cricket team physio meets Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Physiotherapist of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team, Akanksha Satyavanshi, on Sunday said that Chhattisgarh is her birthplace and workplace, and the values of this land that gave her the strength to reach this stage.

She made the remarks, sharing her happiness over the historic victory, during a meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the CM residence in Raipur.

Sai congratulated Akanksha and said: “Your achievement is the pride of the entire Chhattisgarh. The participation of a daughter from Chhattisgarh in the women’s cricket World Cup has made every citizen feel like a part of this victory.” The Chief Minister honoured her with a medal and a memento during the meeting.

Praising Akanksha’s accomplishment, Chief Minister Sai said: “You have proven that daughters of Chhattisgarh are second to none. Your success will inspire generations of young women to follow their dreams.”

He added that the state government is committed to expanding opportunities in sports, education, and skill development so that more youth from Chhattisgarh can excel nationally and internationally. The Chief Minister announced that the government is reviving the State Sports Awards and will provide special incentive grants to athletes who represent India or win medals in the Olympics.

He further noted that events like the “Bastar Olympics” are being continuously promoted to give platforms to hidden sporting talents from remote tribal areas.