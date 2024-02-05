Indian women lose 1-3 against Netherlands in hockey

Bhubaneswar: Indian women’s hockey team’s penalty corner woes continued as it fell to its second consecutive defeat at the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to the Netherlands here on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur was on the lone goal-scorer for India, who were guilty of squandering as many as six penalty corners.

Yibbi Jansen (3rd, 34th minute) and Fay van der Elst (21st) etched their name on the scoresheet for the Netherlands. India had lost to China on Saturday. India’s goalkeeper Savita Punia was called to action right from the get-go, saving successive shots at her goal. Soon after, the Netherlands were awarded

a penalty corner and this season’s leading goalscorer, Jansen, powered a shot down the middle of the goal to give the Netherlands an early lead.

As the Netherlands looked to sit back and absorb the pressure, an Indian counter-attack caught them by surprise. Sunelita Toppo ventured down the right wing and found

Navneet at the top of the shooting circle. Navneet turned around and unleashed a thunderous strike that brought India back on level terms.

The Netherlands came close to scoring as the second quarter began when Pien Dicke dodged past the Indian

defence but her shot hit the post and deflected away.

India went on to create a goal-scoring chance of their own as Sunelita found herself in acres of space, and picked out Vandana Katariya who was one-on-one with the Netherlands’ goalkeeper Josine Koning.