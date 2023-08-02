Indian woman who went missing from ship IN Singapore is dead

The 64-year-old Indian woman who had gone missing after she fell overboard from a ship as it sailed through the Strait of Singapore from Penang, the northern island state of Peninsular Malaysia, has died, her son said on Wednesday. Reeta Sahani and her husband Jakesh Sahani, 70, were on their way back to Singapore from Penang aboard the Spectrum of the Seas on Monday, which was also the last day of the couple’s four-day cruise, when she fell off from the vessel into the Singapore Strait.