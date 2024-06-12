Indian universities allowed to offer admissions twice a year, says UGC

New Delhi: Starting from the academic year 2024-25, Indian universities and higher education institutions are set to introduce two admission periods annually, akin to the practice in international universities. This initiative has received the green light from the University Grants Commission (UGC), as announced by its Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The designated admission windows will be from July to August and January to February.

Jagadesh Kumar, in conversation with PTI, highlighted the advantages of this system, noting that it would greatly benefit students who, for various reasons such as delayed board results, health issues, or personal circumstances, miss the opportunity to enrol during the July-August intake.

He emphasised that the option of biannual admissions would keep students’ aspirations alive, as they wouldn’t have to postpone their academic plans for an entire year if they miss the current admission cycle. This system also promises to enhance job prospects for graduates by enabling industries to conduct campus recruitment drives twice yearly. Kumar further explained that this change would allow higher education institutes to more effectively manage their resources, including faculty, laboratories, classrooms, and support services, thereby improving the overall operational efficiency of the institutions. He pointed

out that many universities around the globe already operate on a biannual admission schedule.