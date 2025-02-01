Indian Tea Board advances tea plucking date in Dooars

ALIPURDUAR: The Indian Tea Board has advanced the start date for new tea leaf plucking and production in the Dooars region by seven days. Initially set for February 17, 2025, the new date for tea leaf picking in Dooars, Terai, and Bihar regions is now February 10, 2025.

The revision follows consultations with tea garden authorities and the reported availability of quality green leaves.

The Tea Board’s decision was made after reviewing inputs from tea producers' associations. The updated schedule modifies the earlier order (No. 12(17)/LC/2008/P-III/768, dated January 29, 2025) and aims to optimise tea production based on current conditions in the region.