Indian Rlys gears up for massive influx of devotees at Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is gearing up to manage an unprecedented operation for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with plans to run 360 trains from Prayagraj Station, including 190 special trains, 110 regular trains, and 50-60 MEMU services.

Railway Board CEO Satish Kumar on Tuesday announced the extensive preparations, highlighting efforts to ensure smooth and convenient travel for millions of pilgrims attending the sacred event.

To cater to the enormous influx of devotees, the Railways will be operating a total of 13,000 train services throughout the mela, including 3,134 special train services. This includes 1,869 short-distance trains, 706 long-distance trains, and 559 ring trains, strategically deployed to facilitate efficient mobility. Special services will be managed across three major zones: Northern Railway (NR), North Eastern Railway (NER), and North Central Railway (NCR). Kumar emphasized that trains will run every four minutes to provide seamless travel for pilgrims.

The Railways has made significant investments, with Rs 5,000 crore allocated to develop infrastructure in and around Prayagraj. Key upgrades include the construction of new Road Under Bridges (RUBs), Road Over Bridges (ROBs), track doubling projects, and station enhancements that have decongested rail lines, enabling record-breaking train services.

Vital routes such as the Banaras-Prayagraj line, including the Ganga bridge, and the Phaphamau-Janghai section have been expanded to boost capacity and ensure smoother operations. Major stations like Prayagraj Junction, Naini Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Subedarganj, Phaphamau, and Prayagraj Rambagh have undergone extensive upgrades. Improvements include the addition of 48 new platforms and 21 Foot Over Bridges (FoBs) at Prayagraj Junction. Dedicated entry and exit points have been designated to handle the surge in passengers, with entry permitted only from the city side via platform one and exit restricted to the Civil Lines side.Advanced technological solutions have been deployed to optimize operations and improve passenger experience. Real-time train tracking systems, enhanced signalling mechanisms, and automated scheduling tools have been integrated to minimize delays and ensure efficient train movements. To bolster security, 1,176 CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations for real-time monitoring.

Passenger comfort has been prioritised, with newly constructed toilets, ample drinking water, and enhanced food facilities available at all major stations. Yatri Suvidha Kendras at Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki offer a range of services, including wheelchair assistance, luggage trolleys, hotel and taxi bookings, medicines, and baby care essentials.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also played a vital role by providing accommodations and food facilities for the pilgrims.