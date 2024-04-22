Indian Railways tackles summer rush with record passengers

New Delhi: To manage the significant increase in passengers during the summer rush, Indian Railways has carried 41.16 crore passengers during this month, from April 1 to April 21.



The rail network transported 3.38 crore passengers over the last two days alone, with 13.69 crore passengers travelling from April 15 to 21.

Zonal railways have also been instructed to provide drinking water at all railway stations to ensure passenger safety and convenience. A record number of additional trains are being operated, with 9,111 trips planned during the summer season.

To regulate the crowds at major and important railway stations, Indian Railways has implemented elaborate crowd control arrangements. Senior officers are present at these stations to monitor and organise passenger flow systematically.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are on hand at originating stations to manage the queue system for entry into general class coaches. Skilled RPF staff have been deployed in CCTV control rooms to monitor crowded areas and provide real-time assistance to passengers. To prevent stampede-like situations during peak times, both Government Railway Police (GRP) and RPF staff are stationed at foot-over bridges to manage crowds effectively. Additionally, help desks and counters have been set up to assist passengers with their inquiries. Indian Railways continues to adjust its operations based on demand, making necessary arrangements to accommodate summer rush and ensure passenger safety and comfort.