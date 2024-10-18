Indian Railways shorten advance reservation period from 120 to 60 days

Kolkata: The Indian Railways has announced significant changes to its advance reservation period (ARP), which will see the period reduced from 120 to 60 days, excluding the date of journey.



It will be in effect from November 1. This will enable passengers to plan their journeys up to two months in advance, rather than the previous four-month period.

The circular issued by the Railways clarifies that all bookings made up to October 31, 2024, under the 120-day ARP will remain intact. However, cancellations of bookings made beyond the new 60-day ARP will be permitted.

No changes will be made for certain daytime express trains like the Taj Express and the Gomti Express, which already have lower advance reservation time limits. Additionally, the 365-day reservation period for foreign tourists will remain unchanged.

This is not the first time the ARP of Indian Railways has undergone changes. It has varied from 30 days to 120 days over time. From April 1981 to January 1985, the ARP was 120 days, similar to the current period.