Indian Railways runs ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign’ across the country

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways is organising ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Swachhata Pakhwada’ from September 15 to October 2, with the aim of working towards a cleaner, more sanitised railway system through a multitude of activities that aim to bring about a holistic change with a special emphasis on the cleanliness of railway tracks at stations, approaches to major stations, and the elimination of plastic waste from railway premises.

In the first nine days of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign from September 15 to 24, more than 1.5 lakh individuals participated in the campaign, dedicating a collective 498,265 man-hours.

The Railways have adopted a comprehensive approach to raise awareness among passengers. The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ logo and banners are prominently displayed on the Railways’ official website. Announcements are made to educate passengers about proper waste disposal on trains and at stations. Morning processions are organised under the slogan ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’ to create awareness about the campaign.

The Railways adopted a multifaceted approach to ensure that every nook and cranny of the railway network adheres to the principles of cleanliness and sustainability. The campaign includes ‘Swachh Samwaad’ (clean dialogue), ‘Swachh Railgaadi’ (clean trains), ‘Swachh Station’ (clean stations), ‘Swachh Parisar’ (clean premises), ‘Swachh Aahar’ (clean food), and ‘Swachh Prasadhan’ (clean pantries) among others.

The campaign was kicked off with an auspicious start as the Chairman of the Railway Board and CEO administered the Swachhata pledge to railway officials via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan.

The Indian Railways is also using art and culture as vehicles for change. It organised ‘Nukkad Nataks’ in collaboration with NGOs, religious bodies, and schoolchildren at railway stations.

One of the core objectives of the campaign is to discourage open defecation in areas approaching railway stations, on tracks, in yards, or depot premises. Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns are instrumental in spreading this message effectively. In an effort to promote eco-friendliness and sustainability, a cleanliness awareness campaign focusing on the use of bio-toilets is in full swing.

Anti-littering notices and Do/Don’t posters are prominently displayed to remind passengers of their civic responsibilities, according to the statement released by the Railways.

Moreover, under the banner of ‘Har Patri Saaf Suthri’ (Every track clean and tidy), railway tracks are receiving intensive cleaning.

The residential premises, including railway colonies, retiring/waiting rooms, running rooms, rest houses, dormitories, canteens, and food stalls in and around station premises, are also part of the cleanliness drive.