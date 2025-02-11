Indian Railways on war footing to ensure smooth travel for Maha Kumbh devotees

New Delhi: Indian Railways is working war footing to manage the massive influx of devotees during the ongoing Maha Kumbh this year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Rail officials on Monday confirmed that with all eight stations in the region, including Prayagraj Junction, fully operational, authorities are making unprecedented efforts to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims attending the religious event. On Sunday, a total of 330 trains operated from the Prayagraj area, ferrying over 12.5 lakh passengers back to their destinations. As of Monday, February 10, by 7 pm, 242 trains had already departed, carrying more than 10.14 lakh pilgrims.

Despite continued heavy footfall, Indian Railways is maintaining a schedule of dispatching one train every four minutes from the eight stations to minimise waiting times for pilgrims. These stations include Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhusi.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board Satish Kumar have been closely monitoring the situation. Reviewing railway services from a war room at Rail Bhawan, where live CCTV footage from all key stations was being received, the officials emphasised that railway operations are functioning at full capacity.

Satish Kumar highlighted that despite isolated reports in the media suggesting disruptions at Prayagraj Junction, services continue efficiently. “Running 330 trains on a regular day during Maha Kumbh underscores our unwavering commitment. This is almost equivalent to the 360 trains run during the historic peak rush of Mauni Amavasya last month,” he noted.

Kumar further clarified that the closure of Prayagraj Sangam station for two days before and after any ‘Amrit Snan’ is standard protocol based on recommendations from the Prayagraj district administration. He assured the public that this measure has been consistently implemented during previous holy baths to maintain smooth operations.

To accommodate the growing demand, Indian Railways has deployed both scheduled and special trains, including unreserved passenger trains available on a demand basis. Notable technological innovations, such as Maha Kumbh-branded special trains, have been introduced to enhance the travel experience.

In a meeting with zonal and divisional railway officials, Kumar urged public relations teams to amplify the Railways’ efforts in ensuring smooth travel for devotees, particularly in light of reported traffic congestion in the surrounding areas.