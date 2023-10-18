Indian Railways issues crucial safety appeal for festive season celebrations

India’s festive season is a time of joy, colour, and exuberance, particularly in the northern regions, where communities come together to celebrate with fervour and enthusiasm. Amid the vibrant festivities, Indian Railways has made a crucial and preemptive appeal to the public. This appeal is born out of a profound commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of both passengers and the revellers who partake in these celebrations near railway tracks.

Shobhan Chaudhuri, the General Manager of Northern Railway said that in light of the approaching festivities, the railways have earnestly urged citizens not to organise festivals or any related events near railway tracks. This plea, though straightforward, carries an immense weight of responsibility, reminding the public of the critical need for safety precautions in such vibrant times.

Beyond this appeal to the public, Indian Railways has called upon local authorities to be vigilant and proactive in preventing any festival-related activities near railway tracks. This collaborative effort is rooted in the collective commitment to safeguard lives and ensure that the festive season is not marred by avoidable accidents.

For those who are eager to celebrate near the railway tracks, Indian Railways has pledged to deploy their personnel strategically. This move is designed to monitor and maintain safety around railway tracks where significant celebrations are planned. Moreover, special guidelines are being introduced to ensure that these activities are conducted in a regulated and responsible manner. Notably, the railways have also committed to reducing train speeds in areas where festivities are underway. This reduction in speed serves a twofold purpose, enhancing safety for those involved in celebrations and minimizing the risk of railway accidents, Chaudhuri mentioned.

Looking to the local administration, Indian Railways has urged that Dussehra fairs and celebrations not be situated near railway tracks, or that a safe distance be maintained to avoid any disruption to the normal operation of train services.