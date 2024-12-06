Indian Railways introduces advanced integrated track monitoring system

Maligaon: In a bid to further modernise India’s railway infrastructure, integrated track monitoring system (ITMS) has been installed on track recording cars (TRC’s) for comprehensive track monitoring.

The initiative aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of the railway network by leveraging advanced technology to improve track inspections and maintenance, Northeast Frontier Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in a statement on Thursday.

During an event at New Delhi station, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the importance of utilising modern technology to improve the lives of trackmen and the personnel responsible for track maintenance.

He stated that with the use of ITMS, trackmen will now have access to accurate, real-time data, which will make their job easier, safer, and more efficient. Rail track recorder vehicle will be made available in every zone for track monitoring, he added.

The ITMS is designed to monitor and record various track parameters in real-time while traveling at speeds between 20 to 200 km/hour. By integrating multiple advanced technologies, ITMS ensures the smooth and safe operation of the Indian Railways network. The ITMS system is equipped with Contactless Laser Sensors - to measure track alignment and geometry; High-Speed Cameras - for monitoring track conditions and identifying defects; LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) - for 3D mapping of the track surface and Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Accelerometers and GPS Systems - for precise tracking of movement and ride quality. The data collected by the onboard sensors is processed using advanced analytics software and integrated into the Track Management System (TMS). This system provides detailed reports on track conditions, which can be accessed by railway officials via the TMS portal. The minister also inspected the road cum rail inspection vehicle (RCRIV) at New Delhi station. The RCRIV has been modified from the Tata Yodha Road Vehicle model with 2 iron wheels of 750 mm diameter at the rear and 2 iron wheels of 250 mm at the front. Additionally, it has 3 cameras that will record the track. The recording backup of which will about 15 days.

The ITMS has been successfully introduced in 2022-23 and 2023-24, with three ITMS units already deployed across Indian Railways. These units are part of a larger fleet of seven TRC’s that will monitor the track length of about 2.54 lakh kilometres in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The ITMS systems are maintained and operated by the supplier firm for a period of seven years, ensuring long-term reliability and continuous technological updates. It is in line with the government’s vision of utilizing technology for smarter, safer, and more efficient railway operations, benefiting not just trackmen, but all passengers who rely on the country’s railway system.