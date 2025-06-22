Indian Railways holds unique yoga sessions on Chenab, Anji and Pamban bridges

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga by holding unique yoga sessions on landmark locations such as Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, and Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu. “For the first time, a yoga session was conducted on the world’s highest Railway arch bridge - Chenab Bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir symbolizing Indian Railways’ confidence and engineering capabilities,” the Railway Ministry said in a press release. “Yoga sessions were held on India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge - Anji Khad Bridge, and the country’s first vertical-lift rail bridge - Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu, showcasing a unique blend of yoga and engineering excellence,” it added.

The ministry said that a special EMU train dedicated to yoga was operated by the Howrah Division in West Bengal, featuring illustrations of various yoga mudras along with their health benefits. The Railway officials said that the celebration aligned with the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. Besides employees, Union Ministers of State for Railways V Somanna and Ravneet Singh also participated in the yoga sessions held at Karnataka’s Hassan and Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, respectively, the release said.