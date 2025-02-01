Indian Railways drives massive expansion, modernisation in FY 2024-25

New Delhi: Indian Railways is undergoing a transformative phase marked by extensive network expansion, technological innovation, and service enhancements as highlighted in the Economic Survey 2024-25. The survey underscores the national transporter’s strategic steps towards modernisation, bolstering both passenger and freight services.

Between April and October 2024, the introduction of 17 new pairs of Vande Bharat trains and the production of 228 coaches significantly strengthened rolling stock capacity. This development aligns with the Railways’ larger agenda to modernise its infrastructure in response to rising passenger and freight demands.

Cargo handling has also seen a boost, with the commissioning of 91 Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminals (GCT) by October 31, 2024, and approval for 234 additional locations. The initiative aims to streamline cargo transportation by integrating various transport modes.

Efforts to adopt renewable energy are equally impressive. The Railways has set an ambitious target of achieving 30 GW of renewable energy by 2029-30. As of October 2024, 375 MW of solar and 103 MW of wind energy had already been commissioned. The PM Gati Shakti portal identified 434 railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 11.17 lakh crore across three railway corridors, signalling substantial investments in infrastructure.

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has played a pivotal role, completing 17 projects valued at Rs 16,434 crore, with eight more ongoing projects worth Rs 16,614 crore.

Among major infrastructure projects, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, supported by Japan, reported 47.17 per cent physical progress with an expenditure of Rs 67,486 crore as of October 2024. Meanwhile, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) has seen the commissioning of 2,741 km, or 96.4 per cent, of the planned 2,843 km, revolutionising freight logistics by reducing interference from passenger trains.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has emerged as a key initiative for enhancing passenger amenities, targeting the redevelopment of 1,337 stations. Work has already commenced at 1,197 of these stations. Passenger wellness is also a priority, with the establishment of 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) at railway stations, 18 of which were inaugurated on November 13, 2024.

In catering services, a new policy introduced in November 2023 resulted in the establishment of 557 base kitchens, servicing 468 pairs of trains. With operations at 1,900 stations, 2,163 outlets are now providing sales opportunities to nearly 79,380 local artisans.

Technological advancements are driving operational efficiency and safety. By October 2024, electronic interlocking systems had been installed at 227 stations, bringing the total to 3,576 stations. The Kavach automated train protection system saw investments worth Rs 1,547 crore, with version 4.0 specifications approved in July 2024.

Indian Railways continues to focus on passenger amenities, with the installation of train indication boards at 1,351 stations, coach guidance systems at 866 stations, and Wi-Fi at 6,112 stations. Digital transformation has also gained momentum. E-ticketing now accounts for 86 per cent of reserved bookings, while digital ticketing in the unreserved sector rose to 33 per cent. A dynamic QR code-based payment system has been implemented across counters, and the Passenger Reservation System is being redeveloped with cloud-native technologies.

Tourism promotion is also on track, with Bharat Gaurav trains showcasing India’s cultural heritage and historic sites. As of now, 325 trips of these theme-based tourist trains have carried 1,91,033 tourists to various destinations.

The Government’s focused investments and modernisation efforts have solidified Indian Railways as a vital component of the country’s economic and social infrastructure. With passenger traffic up by 8 per cent and revenue-earning freight registering a 5.2 per cent growth in FY24, the national transporter is poised to play a transformative role in India’s development journey.