‘Indian Railways doubles special train trips during festive season’

New Delhi: In the midst of growing concerns regarding overcrowded trains and difficulties faced by passengers during the ongoing festival season, the Indian Railways has asserted that it has more than doubled the operation of special trains since October 1. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, clarified that extensive planning over three months led to the decision to significantly increase the number of special trains during both Diwali and Chhath Puja compared to the previous year.



According to Minister Vaishnaw, last year witnessed 2614 trips between October 1 and December 31.

However, this year, the railways have already completed around 2423 trips since October 1, with plans for a total of 6754 trips until the end of December. Notably, more than 36 lakh passengers have already travelled during this period.

Addressing concerns raised by opposition parties regarding reducing sleeper class coaches for new trains, Vaishnaw emphasised that 372 crore passengers have travelled from April to October. This figure represents an increase of 41 crore passengers compared to the same period last year, with 18 crore passengers opting for AC coaches.

Rail Ministry sources revealed that Indian Railways is strategising to add 300 more trains within the next 4 to 5 years to enhance passenger mobility. The ambitious goal is to transport a staggering 1000 crore passengers annually. As of now, Indian Railways boasts a fleet of 69,000 AC and non-AC coaches.

The Railways, the largest transporter of the country’s transportation system, play a crucial role in facilitating interstate travel for millions of Indian citizens. The department remains committed to providing prompt and quality services to its users, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience. With these proactive measures, the Indian Railways aims to alleviate the challenges posed by the surge in travel demand during the festive season and beyond.

Further, in a proactive move to manage the anticipated surge in crowds during the festive season, Indian Railways has implemented elaborate crowd control arrangements at major and crucial railway stations across the country. Recognising the propensity for large gatherings during this period as travellers embark on journeys to celebrate various festivals, the railway authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure passengers’ safety and orderly movement.

Senior officers have been strategically stationed at these key railway hubs to oversee and regulate all activities, aiming to instil a sense of organisation amidst the expected bustling environment. Their presence is crucial in maintaining a systematic flow of passengers and addressing any unforeseen challenges that may arise.

To further enhance crowd control measures, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed strategically, particularly at foot-over bridges. These dedicated staff members are tasked with facilitating the smooth regulation of crowds, minimising congestion, and averting the potential risk of stampede-like situations during peak travel hours.

By implementing these meticulous crowd management strategies, Indian Railways aims not only to ensure the safety and security of passengers but also to enhance the overall travel experience during this festive season. The collaborative efforts of railway officials, law enforcement agencies, and security personnel underscore the commitment to providing a seamless and secure journey for the millions relying on the railways for their festive travels.