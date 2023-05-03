Indian Railways aims to start hydrogen train trials
Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on Wednesday said work was underway on the project to develop the country’s first hydrogen train and efforts were being made to start its trial in the current financial year itself.
Running trains on hydrogen would be a huge “technological breakthrough” in the country, Lahoti told reporters in Indore.
“The Northern Railway has already awarded the contract to develop the hydrogen train and work is underway on it,” he said.
