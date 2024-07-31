Indian Railways achieves major safety milestones

NEW DELHI: India has the world’s fourth-largest railway system, after the US, Russia, and China. The railway ministry has taken several steps to develop railway infrastructure, modernise the system and improve operational efficiency and safety, according to Railways sources.

Each accident raises serious doubts about the railways’ commitment to passenger safety and security. For the government, railway issues have been a major concern for many years. Despite significant efforts by Indian Railways to upgrade infrastructure, modernise the system, and enhance operational efficiency and safety, challenges remain.

India’s railway network has witnessed a significant improvement in safety over the years, thanks to gradual technological advancements and a focus on safety measures. The reduction in derailments and weld failures is a testament to the Indian Railways’ commitment to safety.

As is evident from the graph, there is a steep decline in the number of consequential train derailments from 350 in 2000-01 to 36 in 2022-23. The average number of consequential train derailments during the period, 2004-14 was 86.7 per annum, while the average number of consequential train derailments during the period, 2014-23 is 47.3 per annum. The number of derailments has decreased by 87 per cent, from 3,699 in 2013-14 to 481 in 2023-24. Similarly, rail fractures have reduced by 85 per cent, from 2,548 in 2013-14 to 383 in 2023-24. These statistics indicate a substantial improvement in rail safety, ensuring a smoother and more secure journey for passengers.

Another critical area of focus has been the elimination of level crossings (LCs), which have been a major safety concern. Expenditure on LC elimination has risen 6.4-fold, from Rs 5,726 crore between 2004-14 to Rs 36,699 crore from 2014-24. This significant investment has led to the removal of numerous level crossings, reducing the risk of accidents and enhancing safety.

Indian Railways has embraced various technologies to improve safety. These include ultrasonic broken rail detection systems to identify rail fractures, advanced signaling systems for efficient train movement, and electronic interlocking systems to prevent signal failures. Additionally, automated train protection systems are employed to avoid accidents, while regular track maintenance and inspections ensure ongoing safety and reliability.