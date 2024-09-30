Indian Railway staffers honoured for exceptional honesty and dedication

New Delhi: In a heart-warming display of integrity and commitment, the railway staff of India has been honoured with the title ‘Imandar Rail Staffers’ (Honest Rail Staffers) for their exceptional dedication in reuniting over 1,356 lost items with their rightful owners.



This impressive feat includes recovering valuable items such as iPhones, laptops, jewellery, cash, and foreign currency, totalling an estimated 3.5 crore rupees. The staff has employed innovative methods to achieve this challenging mission, leveraging social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to reach out to the legitimate owners.

Their efforts have not only restored lost possessions but also faith in humanity,

as exemplified by the heart-warming story of Kajal, a manager at a multinational company, who was reunited with her “priceless” AirPods.

Kajal, who had lost her AirPods on the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi train, was pleasantly surprised when Station Manager Rakesh Kumar Sharma contacted her. Sharma, using the PNR as a reference, swiftly obtained the passenger’s phone number and informed her to collect her belongings.

The joy of Kajal, a resident of Jind, Haryana, upon recovering her AirPods, which were a gift from her brother, was immeasurable.

Another instance of the staff’s diligence was seen when a passenger, Shefali Arora, found a gold ring and handed it over to the RPF escorting team on the train to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station.

Sharma used the PNR to contact a resident of Ambala City, who had

booked the ticket for his mother, to facilitate the proper documentation and handover of the jewel.

Catering Manager Pramod Gautam found someone’s belongings in coach E-1 of the Amritsar Shatabdi, and Sharma took action to return them to the passenger, Vikas Sharma, a resident of Molarband Extension, Badarpur, Delhi.