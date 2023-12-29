Indian new envoy calls on Sri Lankan PM to discuss bilateral ties, investments

COLOMBO: India’s new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Friday called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed a wide range of topics related to the multidimensional bilateral ties and facilitating more Indian investments in the island nation.

Jha assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka last week.

They also emphasised that centuries-old linkages in Buddhism are central to the abiding connection between the people of the two countries.

A statement issued by the Sri Lankan government said that during the meeting, Prime Minister Gunawardena and High Commissioner Jha discussed several issues such as the possibility of more Indian investments in the arena of the energy sector, joint projects on Trincomalee oil storage tanks, ports, railways and other sectors.

Gunawardena thanked India for the assistance provided to Sri Lanka in facing the current economic crisis by extending debt restructuring facilities and providing relief material, food and medicine and also for the support given to obtain the IMF package to solve liquidity issues.