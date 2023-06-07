MillenniumPost
Nation

Indian Navy’s torpedo successfully engages underwater target

BY MPost6 Jun 2023 7:08 PM GMT

New Delhi: An indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo of the Indian Navy successfully engaged an underwater target that was described by the force as a “significant milestone”.

In a brief statement, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday that the torpedo’s engagement of the target reflected its commitment to “future proof combat readiness” through self-reliance.

“Successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy’s and the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain,” it said.

