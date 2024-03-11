Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron enhances bilateral ties during Port Louis visit

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards fostering greater cooperation, the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy, featuring INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, made a graceful entry into the enchanting Port Louis of Mauritius, on Monday. This timely arrival aligns seamlessly with the upcoming 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations, slated for the following day, Tuesday.



A helicopter and a contingent of the Indian Navy are scheduled to partake in the illustrious Mauritius National Day city parade, symbolizing a shared commitment to solidarity and friendship. Before docking in Port Louis, the 1TS actively engaged in joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance exercises alongside Mauritius Dornier aircraft, highlighting a united dedication to regional security.

The agenda for this visit encompasses a spectrum of activities, including diverse training sessions and cross-deck visits, fostering a dynamic exchange of knowledge and skills between the naval forces of both nations.

The presence of the 1TS stands as a testament to the mutual dedication to regional security and accentuates the deep cultural and diplomatic bonds between India and Mauritius.