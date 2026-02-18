Indian Navy vigilant in safeguarding country's maritime interests: Prez Murmu

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce. Presiding over the International Fleet Review (IFR) off Vizag coast aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal, the President said the Indian Navy is deployed in the region to serve as a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea. "Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce," Murmu said.

Further, she noted that the Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill, building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe. According to the President, Visakhapatnam, which houses the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy, has a glorious maritime past. Today's event underlines the enduring Naval significance of Visakhapatnam, she said. Expressing happiness over witnessing the impressive fleet of warships and the display by naval personnel from India and friendly navies, Murmu conveyed her compliments to them. IFR reflects unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions, she said, adding that ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibit the spirit of togetherness. Reflecting on India's relationship with the seas, the President noted that it is deep and enduring, stretching over centuries and called the oceans as pathways of commerce, connection and cultural exchange for India. People enthusiastically celebrate the festival of 'Bali Jatara' in Cuttack during the week starting on 'Karthik Purnima', she said, underscoring that this festival is an expression of respect to the ancient sailors from what is now Odisha. It celebrates a tradition of regular sea travel to Southeast Asia for various purposes since the ancient Kalinga empire. "These travels contributed to the spirit and exchange of trade and goods, ideas and values shaping a shared cultural consciousness across the region," she said. Further, Murmu observed that the fleet review takes forward India's fusion of 'Mahasagar', which stands for mutual and historic advancement of security and growth across regions.