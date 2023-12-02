Indian Navy to mark ‘Navy Day’ with grand celebration at Sindhudurg Fort

New Delhi: In a shift from tradition, the Indian Navy is set to celebrate Navy Day at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort in Maharashtra on December 4, on Monday. The event promises a spectacular display, featuring 20 warships and 40 aircraft, including the MiG 29K, LCA Navy, and MARCOS, making it an unprecedented celebration away from major naval stations.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, announced this shift, explaining that the decision was part of the current regime’s initiative to involve the public in celebrations of Air Force Day, Navy Day, and Army Day at major stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to be the chief guest, adding significance to the event by unveiling a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot-Malvan.

Admiral R Hari Kumar highlighted the Indian Navy’s achievements over the past year, emphasizing its commitment to being a ‘Combat-ready, Credible, Cohesive, and Future Proof’ force. The Navy’s accomplishments ranged from extensive operational deployments in the Indo-Pacific to groundbreaking advancements in technology, showcasing a year of progress and success. Operational highlights include the persistent presence of ships, submarines, and aircraft across the Indo-Pacific, successful missions in foreign ports like Oman, Australia, and Indonesia, and a Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise covering an astounding 21 million square nautical miles, involving 151 operational units.

The upcoming Navy Day celebration will also pay tribute to the historic ‘Operation Trident,’ the audacious 1971 War attack on Karachi harbour. Admiral Hari Kumar proudly mentioned the maiden trap and take-off of the LCA Navy and MiG29K onboard Vikrant in February, marking a significant step toward fostering self-reliance in defence.

Underscoring the commitment to indigenization, the Navy continued its focus on Research and Development (R&D), with Admiral R Hari Kumar confirming prudent budget management. The capital budget crossing the 50,000 crore mark reflects increased trust in spending and utilization capacity, indicating the Navy’s dedication to self-reliance.