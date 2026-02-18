Indian Navy to host key conclave to discuss maritime challenges

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to host on February 21, the fifth edition of the Goa Maritime Conclave -- a premier platform that harnesses the collective wisdom and operational experience of security practitioners from the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to generate practical solutions to contemporary maritime challenges.



The maritime domain in the IOR faces a “wide spectrum of traditional and non-traditional challenges”, with significant implications for regional security and livelihoods, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

“The transnational and multi-dimensional nature of these threats necessitates enhanced cooperation and effective collaborative mechanisms among

partner countries,” it said in a statement.

The fifth edition of Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC 2026) is scheduled to be held at the Naval War College, Goa, on February 21.

“As a flagship strategic initiative of the Indian Navy, the conclave has evolved into a premier platform that harnesses the collective wisdom and operational experience of maritime security practitioners from the IOR to generate outcome-oriented ideas and practical solutions to contemporary maritime challenges,” the ministry said.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will be the chief guest at the event.