Indian Navy to commission new anti-submarine warfare craft today

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission a new anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft on Monday that is expected to bolster its overall combat prowess.

The vessel, Androth, will be inducted into the Navy at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam.

“The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation,” the Navy said.“The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships join the naval fleet in recent months,” it said.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Androth has over 80 per cent indigenous content.

The ship underscores the Navy’s commitment to enhancing indigenous capability through innovative technologies and home grown solutions, the Navy said. “The commissioning of Androth will significantly bolster the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, especially in countering threats in littoral waters,” it said in a statement.

“It reflects the Navy’s sustained emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while also highlighting the vital role of GRSE in strengthening India’s maritime security architecture,” the Navy said. Together, these inductions in recent months --Arnala, Nistar, Udaygiri, Nilgiri, and now Androth -- reflect the Navy’s balanced growth across the spectrum of maritime operations, it said.