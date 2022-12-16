Indian Navy to commission INS Mormugao on Sunday

New Delhi: Indigenously-built guided missile destroyer 'INS Mormugao' will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday, in a boost to its maritime capability amid China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region.

The warship is packed with a plethora of sophisticated sensors, a modern radar and weapons systems such as surface-to-surface missile and surface-to-air missiles, according to the Indian Navy.

The ship measuring 163 metres in length and 17 metres in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes can be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, it said.