Indian Navy thwart multiple hijacking attempts by pirate, ensuring maritime security, seafarer safety: Govt to Parl

NEW DELHI: In a proactive bid to fortify maritime security and protect the welfare of its seafaring citizens, the Indian Navy has successfully thwarted multiple hijacking attempts by pirates on the high seas over the past three years, according to information provided by the government to the Parliament.



Minister of State, Ajay Bhatt, informed the Lok Sabha on Friday about the most recent incident involving the hijacking of the Merchant Vessel Lila Norfolk on January 4-5, this year. The vessel had 21 crew members on board, including 15 Indian nationals.

The Indian Navy has actively engaged with both regional and extra-regional naval and maritime forces to address the escalating threat of piracy.

Bhatt also conveyed that since 2008, the Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and the East Coast of Africa for anti-piracy patrols. This deployment has ensured the safe passage of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers. The recent hijackings of Fishing Vessels IMAN on January 28 and AI Naeemi on the following day did not involve any Indian crew members. Nevertheless, these incidents highlight the persistent danger of piracy in international waters.

In response to these challenges, Bhatt informed that the Indian Navy has increased its presence in the Central Arabian Sea and off the East Coast of Somalia. Aerial surveillance, conducted by maritime patrol aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft, plays a crucial role in monitoring and securing these vital maritime routes.

To further enhance maritime security, the Indian Navy collaborates closely with national and international maritime security agencies, exchanging crucial information for a coordinated and swift response. The Directorate General of Shipping actively liaises with the Navy, providing critical inputs on Indian crew members aboard merchant vessels navigating the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden.