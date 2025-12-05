Indian Navy synonymous with ‘exceptional courage’, says PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Navy Day greetings to the force personnel on Thursday and said the Indian Navy is synonymous with “exceptional courage and determination”.

In a post on X, he also said in recent years, the Navy has focussed on self-reliance and modernisation, and this has “enhanced our security apparatus”.

Navy Day on December 4 serves as a reminder of the naval force’s “vital role” during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The missile boats of the Indian Navy had launched a daring attack on the Karachi harbour as part of Operation Trident.

“Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In the recent years, our Navy has focussed on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus,” Modi said in his post.

He also recalled a recent occasion when he spent time with naval personnel on board INS Vikrant, India’s indigenous aircraft carrier.

“I can never forget this year’s Diwali, which I spent with Naval personnel on board INS Vikrant. Wishing the Indian Navy the very best for their endeavours ahead,” the prime minister said.

INS Vikrant, frontline frigate INS Udaygiri, destroyer INS Kolkata and several other state-of-the-art naval platforms were part of an operational demonstration by the Navy off the coast of Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening. It was witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Murmu, the supreme commander of the armed forces, attended the event on the Shangumugham beach as part of the Navy-Day celebrations, as the Navy showcased its maritime prowess and multi-domain combat capabilities.

In a post on X on Thursday, she extended greetings to the Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day.

“Warm greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans and their families on Navy Day! The nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard our maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance and unwavering commitment. From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility,” the President said.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also offered his greetings and reaffirmed the force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of India’s maritime interests.