Indian Navy successfully concludes 100 Days of ‘Op Sankalp’ maritime security operations

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has concluded 100 days of intensive maritime security operations under the banner of ‘Op Sankalp’ on March 23, on Saturday. While speaking to media persons, the navy officials confirmed that the maritime security operation has effectively responded to 18 incidents, demonstrating its commitment as the ‘First Responder’ and ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region.



Since its inception in mid-December 2023, this operation has been a response to the evolving dynamics in the maritime domain, particularly influenced by the Israel-Hamas conflict. These operations have involved over 5000 personnel deployed at sea, with more than 21 ships and 450 ship days dedicated to safeguarding maritime interests, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar confirmed.

With piracy and other non-traditional threats becoming prevalent, the Indian Navy has strategically conducted maritime security operations across the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and off the East Coast of Somalia. It has further led to the rescue of over 110 lives, including 45 Indian seafarers, and the escort of 15 lakh tons of critical commodities. Additionally, the Indian Navy has conducted nearly 1000 boarding operations, seized over 3000 kgs of narcotics, and assured the presence of security for over 450 merchant vessels, navy officials claimed.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar noted that since the emergence of piracy in 2008, the Indian Ocean Region has experienced a continuous rise in the number of warships from both regional and extra-regional navies, operating either independently or within various multi-national frameworks.

In the current security landscape, the Indian Navy has assumed a leading role in addressing a wide range of threats in the region. The naval chief highlighted a remarkable mid-sea operation jointly conducted by the Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF), which successfully concluded a three-month hijacking of a bulk carrier. This operation involved deploying the INS Kolkata warship, long-endurance Sea Guardian drones, P-8I surveillance aircraft, and the strategic airdrop of elite MARCOS commandos from a C-17 plane.

The Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) at Gurugram has played a pivotal role in enabling information exchange, while coordinated efforts with the Indian Air Force and national agencies have underscored the synergy and inter-operability of services. One notable success of the ongoing operation was the apprehension of the Pirate Ship ex-MV Ruen on March 16, 2024. In a meticulously executed 40-hour operation, Indian Naval vessels intercepted the ship in the Arabian Sea, resulting in the surrender of 35 pirates and the safe reinstatement of the MV Ruen’s crew. The operation, which spanned over 40 hours and commenced on March 15, saw INS Kolkata intercepting the pirate vessel in the Arabian Sea, acting on intelligence provided by the Information Fusion Centre- Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in coordination with UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). Initially shadowing the suspect vessel, INS Kolkata observed alarming manoeuvres as the pirate ship altered course towards the Somali Coast upon detecting the naval presence. Despite repeated directives to halt the investigation following international law, the pirate ship chose confrontation, opening fire on INS Kolkata.

In a coordinated effort, INS Subhadra joined INS Kolkata, while long-range deployment and para-dropping of Marine Commandos were executed over the sea vicinity utilizing C17s in collaboration with the Indian Air Force. All pirates onboard surrendered in the face of the Indian Navy’s decisive action. Subsequently, they and the crew members were apprehended and transferred to Indian Naval ships for legal processing. The pirate ship was thoroughly inspected, sanitized, and deemed safe by Indian Navy specialists, following which, the crew of MV Ruen, upon request from its original company, M/s Navibulgar, were reinstated onboard the ship, restoring its status and hoisting the flag of Malta.

As part of Operation Sankalp, Indian Navy ships continue to be deployed in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, dedicated to ensuring the safety of seafarers and maintaining the integrity of mercantile trade passing through the region. Admiral Kumar also stated,

“We are the largest resident naval power in the Indian Ocean. Indian Navy’s responsibility is to ensure the Indian Ocean Region remains safe, secure, and stable and we will ensure that it is free, open, inclusive, and rules-based order is maintained.”