Indian Navy strengthens submarine safety with advanced rescue vessels

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Navy has boosted its ability to respond swiftly to submarine emergencies at sea by acquiring cutting-edge Deep Submergence Rescue Vessels (DSRVs). These vessels are equipped with a Side Scan Sonar, essential for quickly locating distressed submarines and facilitating immediate relief efforts.



In case of a submarine accident, a rapid response is crucial for ensuring the safety of onboard personnel. To expedite mobilisation, the Indian Navy has acquired the DSRV system in a Flyaway configuration. This allows for the rapid transport of the rescue system from the base to the exact location of a distressed submarine using air, land, or sea vessels.

Supplied by the UK, the advanced Indian DSRV takes a prominent position on both the West and East Coasts of India, ensuring redundancy, high operational availability, and early response capabilities to effectively address submarine emergencies. A notable feature of the Indian DSRV is its ability to conduct live undersea matings with various types of submarines. This involves the transfer of personnel from the submarine to the DSRV, simulating real-life submarine rescue scenarios. These exercises enhance the readiness and proficiency of the Indian Navy in handling complex undersea emergencies.

The procurement of the DSRV highlights the Indian Navy’s commitment to modernising its capabilities and ensuring the safety of its maritime assets. Placing these vessels strategically on both coasts enhances the Navy’s responsiveness and preparedness to address unforeseen submarine contingencies promptly.

With its advanced technology and quick deployment capabilities, the Indian Navy’s DSRV underscores the nation’s dedication to maritime safety and security. Continuing to lead in technological advancements, the Indian Navy reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding its personnel and maintaining a robust presence in the maritime domain.