Indian Navy ships to undertake long range training deployment to South East Asia

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) will undertake a Long Range Training Deployment (LRTD) to South East Asia, Indian Navy officials confirmed on Wednesday. This deployment reinforces India’s maritime engagement with the region.

It also provides operational exposure to officer trainees. INS Tir, INS Shardul, INS Sujata, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi will carry out the deployment. This is part of the 110th Integrated Officers’ Training Course (IOTC) curriculum. During the deployment, the squadron will make port calls at Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Indian Navy officials said the voyage aims to provide hands-on operational experience and foster cross-cultural understanding among officer trainees. It also supports India’s Act East Policy and its vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indian Ocean Region.

A series of professional interactions and cooperative engagements has also been planned during the port visits. These include structured training exchanges, cross-deck visits, and interactions with subject matter experts.

The squadron will also conduct joint maritime partnership exercises with host navies and maritime agencies. The engagements are expected to enhance interoperability, promote mutual trust, and facilitate the exchange of best practices at sea.

Officials added that the 110th Integrated Officers’ Training Course includes six international officer trainees, reflecting the Indian Navy’s commitment to capacity building and professional military education for personnel from friendly foreign nations.

In addition, officers and personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have also embarked on the deployment, further strengthening jointness and inter-service integration. The First Training Squadron is a key pillar of the Indian Navy’s training architecture, primarily tasked with the initial sea training of officer cadets.

Operating under the Southern Naval Command, the Navy’s premier training command, the squadron has, over the decades, played a crucial role in shaping generations of naval officers by providing them with foundational seamanship, navigation, and leadership skills through extensive sea time and overseas deployments.

The ongoing Long Range Training Deployment underscores the Indian Navy’s emphasis on training excellence, joint operations, and maritime diplomacy, while contributing to regional maritime security, goodwill, and sustained cooperative engagement with countries in South East Asia.