Indian Navy rescues 9 crew members from oil tanker capsized off Oman

New Delhi: In a daring rescue operation, the Indian Navy warship INS Teg has successfully rescued nine crew members from the oil tanker MV Prestige Falcớn, which capsized approximately 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, Oman, an Indian Navy spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.



The vessel, carrying a total of 16 crew members, including 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, capsized on Monday, July 15. Among the rescued individuals are eight Indians and one Sri Lankan. The search and rescue (SAR) operations, coordinated with Omani authorities, have been ongoing since the following morning.

The mission has faced significant challenges due to rough sea conditions and strong winds in the area. To aid in the search for the remaining seven crew members, the Indian Navy has deployed its Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I. Both Indian and Omani assets are working diligently to locate and rescue any survivors. The swift response by INS Teg and the collaboration with Omani authorities underscore the strong maritime cooperation between the two nations in times of crisis. However, the Indian Navy also confirmed that further updates on the SAR mission and the condition of the rescued crew members

are awaited.