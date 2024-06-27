Indian Navy receives advanced radar shield system developed by DRDO

New Delhi: In a significant move towards the enhancement of the Indian Navy’s stealth capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully handed over the Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket (MR-MOCR) system. This advanced technology, developed by DRDO’s defence laboratory in Jodhpur, is designed to obscure radar signals and create a protective microwave shield around naval platforms, significantly reducing their radar detection.



The MR-MOCR system utilizes a special type of fibre with a diameter of just a few microns, engineered to have unique microwave obscuration properties. When the rocket is launched, it disperses a cloud of microwave obscurant chaff in the air, forming an effective shield over a substantial area that can persist for an adequate duration. This shield is capable of countering threats equipped with radio frequency seekers, providing a critical layer of defence for naval assets.

The MR-MOCR has undergone rigorous testing in two phases. The first phase successfully demonstrated the blooming and persistence of the MOC cloud in space, while the second phase achieved a remarkable 90 per cent reduction in the Radar Cross Section (RCS) of an aerial target, meeting the Indian Navy’s stringent requirements.

At a formal ceremony, DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat handed over the MR-MOCR system to Rear Admiral Brijesh Vashistha, Director General of Naval Armament Inspection of the Indian Navy. Kamat praised the efforts of the defence laboratory for this significant achievement, while Rear Admiral Vashistha commended DRDO for the indigenous development of this strategically important technology in a relatively short period.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh has also congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy on the successful development of the MR-MOCR system. He highlighted the MOC technology as a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in defence, aligning with the government’s ‘Make in

India’ initiative.