Indian Navy heroes recognised for valour in Gulf of Aden anti-piracy ops

New Delhi: During India’s 78th Independence Day festivities, President Draupadi Murmu recognised many Indian Navy sailors for their exceptional bravery and dedication to anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.



Captain Sharad Sinsunwal and Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav were among the noteworthy awardees, each receiving the renowned ‘Shaurya Chakra’, India’s highest peacetime heroism medal. Their acts throughout risky operations ensured maritime security and demonstrated the Indian Navy’s extraordinary valour and professionalism.

Captain Sharad Sinsunwal’s deployment to the Gulf of Aden began on December 16, the previous year, as part of Operation ‘Piracy in the Gulf of Aden.’

This mission started in response to a series of missile attacks by Houthi rebels on merchant vessels navigating the treacherous waters of the region.

Under Captain Sinsunwal’s command, INS Kolkata faced an onslaught of 27 missile attacks, resulting in severe damage to 13 ships and the loss of sailors’ lives.

Despite the overwhelming danger, Captain Sinsunwal and his crew remained resolute, rescuing 67 individuals and liberating 17 hostages from pirate captivity.

On February 22 of the current year, the Merchant Vessel Islander was struck by two anti-ship ballistic missiles approximately 70 nautical miles southeast of Aden. Despite the high risk of further missile strikes, Captain Sinsunwal responded immediately, leading his ship into the danger zone to assist.

With the seas rough and daylight fading, he dispatched an explosive disposal and medical team, who secured the vessel, making it safe for continued navigation.

The mission’s intensity increased on March 4 when the Merchant Vessel MSCSky II was attacked by two Houthi missiles, igniting a fire onboard.

Once again, Captain Sinsunwal led his team into the missile probability area, where they successfully extinguished the flames, saving the vessel and its 13 Indian crew members.

Captain Sinsunwal’s leadership was further tested on March 6 when the Merchant Vessel TrueConfidence was hit by two missiles and set ablaze.

Despite the increasing frequency of attacks, Captain Sinsunwal guided his ship into the missile threat zone to rescue the crew, who had abandoned the burning vessel.

His adept coordination and fearless leadership resulted in the successful rescue of all survivors.

Perhaps the most dramatic incident of Captain Sinsunwal’s deployment occurred between March 13 and 15 when INS Kolkata intercepted the hijacked Merchant Vessel Ruen.

Thirty-five pirates holding 17 crew members hostage opened fire on INS Kolkata, threatening to kill the hostages. Captain Sinsunwal, displaying remarkable bravery and strategic acumen, orchestrated a gruelling 40-hour operation, resulting in the surrender of the pirates and the safe rescue of all hostages.

Lieutenant Commander Kapil Yadav, the Assistant Engineer Officer onboard INS Kolkata, played a crucial role in these operations. On January 26, INS Kolkata received a distress call from the Merchant Vessel Marlin Luanda, an oil tanker carrying highly inflammable Naphtha, which was engulfed in flames following a missile attack.

Responding swiftly, INS Kolkata reached the stricken vessel early on January 27. Despite the imminent danger, Lt Cdr Yadav volunteered to board the burning tanker. Using his technical expertise, he quickly familiarised himself with the vessel’s systems and took decisive action by welding a metal plate to seal a hole in the fuel tank, cutting off the oxygen supply to the fire. His courageous efforts were instrumental in bringing the 18-hour blaze under control after six hours of continuous firefighting.

Lt Cdr Yadav’s actions, performed at great personal risk, not only saved the ship and its crew but also showcased the Indian Navy’s capability and commitment to maritime safety.

The actions of Captain Sinsunwal and Lt Cdr Yadav garnered international acclaim, with leaders from the Philippines, Bulgaria, and other nations expressing gratitude for their bravery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged their efforts,

emphasising the critical role of the Indian Navy in ensuring maritime security.