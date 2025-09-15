Indian Navy gets anti-submarine warfare ship

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has received an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare ship that is expected to boost its maritime prowess against the backdrop of China’s growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

‘Androth’, the second of the eight anti-submarine warfare-shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), has been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

The ship was delivered to the Indian Navy on Saturday, marking

yet another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official readout.

The ASW-SWC ships are being inducted into the Navy to strengthen its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities.