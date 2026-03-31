MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Indian Navy gets advanced guided missile frigate, anti-submarine watercraft
Nation

Indian Navy gets advanced guided missile frigate, anti-submarine watercraft

BY Team MP31 March 2026 1:03 AM IST

Kolkata: Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Monday delivered three frontline platforms to the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone for indigenous defence manufacturing, an official said.

The warship-maker delivered to the Navy the advanced guided missile frigate ‘Dunagiri’, the survey vessel ‘Sanshodhak’, and anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft ‘Agray’, he said.

‘Dunagiri’, the second advanced guided missile frigate built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd under Project 17A, is among the most sophisticated

platforms built by the Kolkata-based PSU, the official said in a statement.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X