‘Indian Navy ensured merchant vessels’ safety across key maritime corridors’

New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Monday underscored the Indian Navy’s exceptional operational readiness and strategic agility over the past year.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted the Navy’s achievements, particularly following October 2023, when Indian naval units were strategically deployed across key maritime corridors, including the Gulf of Aden, the North Arabian Sea, and the South-West Indian Ocean. These deployments ensured the safety of merchant vessels and underscored India’s unwavering commitment to maritime security, he said.

Addressing a press in the national capital, Admiral Tripathi emphasised that one of the Navy’s standout achievements was the daring rescue of the pirated vessel MV Reuven. In a high-stakes operation, MARCOS commandos were para-dropped 2,000 kilometres from the Indian coast to neutralize pirates and rescue the crew.

The Navy’s role in disaster prevention has also garnered international acclaim. The INS Vishakapatnam averted a potential ecological catastrophe by extinguishing a fire aboard the MBE Marlin Luanda, a naphtha-laden vessel that had been struck by a missile. Similar bravery was displayed in rescuing the crew of the MBE True Confidence, another vessel targeted in the Gulf of Aden.

Further, with 63 vessels currently under construction in Indian shipyards, the Navy is setting new benchmarks in indigenous shipbuilding. Plans to build 31 additional ves-sels, including stealth frigates under Project 17B and submarines under Project 75-India, reflect India’s growing expertise in defence manufacturing, he said.

The Navy is also moving forward with the replacement of ageing Chetak helicopters with 60 new utility maritime helicopters.

He further said that the government’s recent approval of two nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) marks another milestone in boosting India’s maritime capabilities while strengthening the domestic defence ecosystem.

Addressing regional challenges, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the growing presence of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the modernisation of Pakistan’s navy, backed by Chinese sup-port.

Pakistan’s ambitions to expand its fleet to 50 ships, including advanced surface combatants and sub-marines, present strategic challenges. In response, the Navy is focusing on enhancing its combat read-iness through fleet modernisation, the induction of advanced platforms, and a robust maritime domain awareness framework supported by initiatives like the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The Navy is also looking to the future with investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing.

Admiral Tripathi addressed recent challenges, including a fire aboard the INS Brahmaputra. The vessel, now stabilized and docked in Mumbai, is undergoing damage assessment, and findings from an inquiry will guide future actions. The Indian Navy, an enduring pillar of India’s national security, is gearing up to celebrate Navy Day on December 4. This year, Navy Day celebrations will take place at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha, with President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, presiding as the chief guest. The event underscores the Navy’s commitment to engaging with diverse regions of the country.