Indian Navy conducts multi-speciality medical camp

New Delhi: The Indian Navy successfully concluded a five-day Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp across the Lakshadweep Islands from January 12 to 16, bringing advanced healthcare services to some of the country’s most remote communities.

The camp was conducted at Kavaratti, Agatti, Amini, Androth and Minicoy, in close coordination with the civil administration and healthcare authorities of the Union Territory.

The large-scale initiative witnessed an overwhelming response, with 4,719 patients availing specialist and super-specialist consultations.

For the first time in Lakshadweep, residents received access to an expanded range of advanced medical expertise at a single outreach programme.

Specialists in Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology and Gastroenterology formed part of the medical team, supported by experts from Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dental Surgery, Radiology and Community Medicine.

The successful execution of the camp highlighted strong inter-services cooperation among the three Armed Forces.

Rapid deployment of medical personnel and sensitive equipment through planned air and sea lift ensured the establishment of fully functional medical facilities on each island.

A wide spectrum of medical and surgical services was delivered. These included 51 general surgical procedures, significantly reducing referrals to mainland hospitals, and 71 cataract surgeries that restored vision to elderly patients.

Advanced diagnostic services such as endoscopy, echocardiography, treadmill tests and ultrasound examinations were also provided, along with dental and dermatological procedures. All consultations, treatments and medicines were offered free of cost.

As a lasting contribution, the Indian Navy donated ECG machines to healthcare centres in Agatti and Amini.

Extensive awareness programmes on preventive health, lifestyle diseases, cancer awareness, mental well-being and Basic Life Support were also conducted.

The camp was widely appreciated by local residents and administrators, reaffirming the Armed Forces’ commitment to public welfare and healthcare outreach in remote regions.