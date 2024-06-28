Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter at INS Dega

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy bid farewell to the UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of distinguished service during a de-induction ceremony at INS Dega on Friday.



The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, and attended by veteran officers, sailors of the UH-3H squadron, and their families, who reminisced about the helicopter’s significant contributions.

The UH-3H helicopter will be replaced by the Sea King 42C helicopter at INAS 350, continuing the legacy of delivering operational power and capability. The de-induction marks the end of an era that saw the UH-3H introduce innovative capabilities in special operations and search and rescue (SAR) missions. Its operational role in the dynamic maritime environment is now etched in the history of Indian Naval Aviation.

Inducted into the Indian Navy in 2007 alongside INS Jalashwa, the UH-3H became part of INAS 350, christened ‘Saaras’, on 24 March 2009 at INS Dega. This versatile helicopter was pivotal in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the security of offshore installations, and special operations. Its advanced SAR capabilities and logistical support were crucial during natural disasters, often making the difference between despair and relief, and saving countless lives.

The squadron’s crest, adorned with the mighty ‘Saaras’, embodies the motto “Strength, Valour, and Perseverance,” reflecting the helicopter’s unwavering dedication to maintaining a vigilant watch and ensuring the security of India’s maritime boundaries.

As the UH-3H retires, one of the helicopters will be permanently displayed at a prominent location in Visakhapatnam, inspiring future generations. During the ceremony, the Chief of Staff, ENC, handed over a commemorative plaque to the state government, received by K. Mayur Ashok, Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam, marking the transfer of the aircraft.