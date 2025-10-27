Indian naval ship carries out hydrographic survey in Mauritius

New Delhi: Indian naval ship INS Sutlej has successfully carried out a hydrographic survey in Mauritius’s strategic waters covering an area of around 35,000 square nautical miles.

The hydrographic survey was conducted jointly by the Indian Navy and authorities in the island nation, officials said on Sunday. “The initiative will significantly contribute to marine charting, coastal regulation, resource management, and long-term environmental planning, thereby supporting Mauritius’s blue economy goals,” the Indian Navy said.

“As part of the mission’s capacity-building efforts, six personnel from various Mauritian ministries embarked onboard INS Sutlej for hands-on training in modern hydrographic techniques,” it said.

In addition, INS Sutlej carried out joint exclusive economic zone surveillance and anti-piracy patrols with the Mauritius National Coast Guard. agencies