Indian Library Congress to be held at Anna Centenary Library, Chennai on Feb 16-17

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be the chief guest at the inaugural function. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi MP will deliver the keynote address. The ministers will lead the delegations in reading the preamble to the Constitution. The conference will be initiated by the opening remarks of N Ram. R Girirajan MP, Salma MP, Su Venkatesan MP, Sachitanandam MP, V Sivadasan MP, S Jayanthi IAS, B Chandramohan IAS, Kamachi (Chief Librarian Anna Centenary Library), L Hanumanthaiyya former MP, Uma Mahadevan IAS, Pushpavati Poypadath (Vice President of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi), Irai Anbu IAS (Retd.), Prabhjot Kaur, Prof. V Chandrakumar, Shashi Kumar, Bhaskar Shakti, Justice K Chandru, Mini Krishnan, Kavita Muraleedharan, P Sai Nath, Mridula Koshy, G Selva and others will participate. The Indian Library Congress works to strengthen libraries with the aim of making them public spaces accessible to all.

Libraries should be inclusive spaces that everyone can access. In the present era, technological developments are changing the way people access knowledge. Libraries need to respond positively to these changes. Libraries need to be able to use new technologies for everyone and become centres of learning, sharing and innovation. This year’s Indian Library Congress will be held on 16th and 17th February 2026 at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai. The Indian Library Congress is being held in partnership with the Anna Centenary Library and the Government of Tamil Nadu. Renowned journalist and thinker N Ram is the Chairman. V Sivadasan MP is the General Convener. The Chennai Congress will discuss the changes in the knowledge economy, share experiences from different states, and develop ideas to make libraries more vibrant, democratic and people-friendly public spaces. Around 400 delegates, including librarians, public representatives, writers, academicians, activists and cultural workers from different states of India will actively participate in the Congress.