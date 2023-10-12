Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair from Oct 12 to 16 at Greater Noida

Theupcoming 56th edition of Indian Handicrafts and Gifts Fair (IHGF), organised by theExport Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), is scheduled from October 12 to 16 at the state-of-the-art India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. Officials said that the event will have an abundant diversity of products for different lifestyles and living spaces. There will be 14 major display segments of Home, Fashion, Lifestyle, Textiles, Furniture etc. The product assortment will feature housewares, home furnishing, furniture, gifts and decorative, lamps and lighting, Christmas & festive décor, fashion jewellery etc. “With this edition we also start our Furniture exclusive show under the IHGF Delhi Fair brand name,” said Dileep Baid, Chairman, EPCH. “To cater to the needs of existing buyers and attract new ones, the participation has been all inclusive with exhibitors ranging from medium and small exporters, artisans, entrepreneurs and designers, to India’s leading manufacturer exporters,” said Neeraj Khanna, Vice Chairman, EPCH.

He further added that visitors profile to the show includes overseas buyers from across the globe comprising wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, departmental stores, retailers, mail-order companies, brand owners, buying houses and designers and trend forecasters. The manufacturing units are from centres like Saharanpur, Bhopal, Moradabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bareilly, Chennai, Mysore, Assam, Sikkim, and J&K, among others. The highlight will be new mediums, sustainable products and novel designs, with inclusion of fresh entrepreneurial initiatives and makers from far flung regions. It intends to create a single destination to find furniture from all over India besides the major manufacturing hubs and clusters.