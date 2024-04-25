Indian govt rejects US State Dept’s report, calls it ‘deeply biased’

New Delhi: The US State Department published its annual human rights assessment on Monday, covering systemic human rights records across nearly 200 countries, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Within 72 hours of the report’s release, the Indian government rejected the findings, calling them “deeply biased” and reflecting a “poor understanding of India.”

Addressing the press on Thursday in the national capital, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same.”

The US State Department’s report highlighted several “serious human rights issues” in India, including “obstacles” faced by opposition parties, the government’s failure to manage the ethnic conflict in Manipur, and allegations related to the killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The assessment noted “significant human rights abuses” in Manipur following the outbreak of conflict between the Kuki-Zo tribals and the Meitei in May 2023.

It cited instances of “armed conflict, sexual violence,” and the “destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship” in the state.

The report further stated that the conflict in Manipur resulted in 175 deaths and displaced over 60,000 people. It also acknowledged positive developments in human rights and freedoms of expression and Assembly during the period covered in 2023.

India has previously criticised the US for publishing reports on human rights and religious freedoms that it claims are based on “misinformation and a flawed understanding.”

Earlier, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom also mentioned that religious freedom in India is experiencing a significant decline, as national and state governments permit widespread harassment and violence against religious minorities.

The report further alleged the BJP-led government for implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which offers a fast-track path to Indian citizenship solely for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan already living in India. This measure may put millions of Muslims at risk of detention, deportation, and statelessness when the government carries out its proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.